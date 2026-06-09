Road improvement project begins in St George

Resurfacing and improvement work on one and a half kilometres of road, stretching from Lower Estate to Charles Rowe Bridge in St George, got under way on Monday.

Group Marketing Manager at C.O. Williams and Company Limited, Sharon Carew-White, says roadworks will be conducted daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The initiative aims to enhance transportation safety and efficiency for residents and commuters in the area.

Trevor Thorpe and cameraman Anderson Arthur were on hand for the start of the project.