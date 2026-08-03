The Barbados Road Safety Association is supporting the introduction of breathalyser testing, saying the measure could help save lives on the island’s roads.

President Roland Lowe says the organisation welcomes any initiative that strengthens road safety and discourages driving under the influence of alcohol.

He is backing a recent call by Co-operators General Insurance for breathalyser testing to be introduced.

Mr Lowe is urging motorists to take personal responsibility by making safe choices before getting behind the wheel, particularly during the festive period.