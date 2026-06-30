Road works and projects planned for St Michael South
A number of road works and infrastructural projects are set to take place in the St Michael South constituency very soon.
This was disclosed by the Member of Parliament for the area and Minister of Transport and Works, Kirk Humphrey.
He was speaking at the St Michael South Constituency Annual General Meeting held at the Graydon Sealy Secondary School on Sunday evening.
He also noted plans to rename a basketball court in Bayland in honour of community stalwarts.