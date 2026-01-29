Road works expected to cause congestion in Redman’s Village Zazeannah Walker Published: January 29, 2026 | Updated: January 29, 2026 1 min read Motorists can expect some congestion when traversing Redman’s Village, St. Thomas, today. This as roadworks in the area are expected to reduce northbound traffic to one lane. Post navigation Previous: Weather forecast for Thursday, January 29, 2026 Related Stories Ramsey: Ordinary Barbadians deserve a stronger voice admin January 29, 2026 Six Men’s residents closer to land ownership under tenantries act admin January 29, 2026 DLP candidate accuses Government of failing Barbadian youth admin January 29, 2026 Goodridge calls for transparency and accuracy in voters’ list admin January 29, 2026 Harrison warns voters’ list concerns threaten election integrity admin January 29, 2026 Blackman says BLP rescued Barbados from DLP turmoil admin January 29, 2026 Regional News Road works expected to cause congestion in Redman’s Village 1 Road works expected to cause congestion in Redman’s Village January 29, 2026 Weather forecast for Thursday, January 29, 2026 2 Weather forecast for Thursday, January 29, 2026 January 29, 2026 Ramsey: Ordinary Barbadians deserve a stronger voice 3 Ramsey: Ordinary Barbadians deserve a stronger voice January 29, 2026 Six Men’s residents closer to land ownership under tenantries act 4 Six Men’s residents closer to land ownership under tenantries act January 29, 2026