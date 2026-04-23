Roadworks progressing in Christ Church communities, with new roads coming

Residents in some parts of Christ Church will soon have new roads, as the Ministry of Transport and Works continues to advance roadworks across the island.

One of those areas is Wilcox Hill to Fairy Valley, where Deputy Chief Technical Officer for projects, Dave Scantlebury, says they already have a design in hand from Professional Engineering Services Ltd., which is assessing the retaining wall at Wilcox Hill.

He assures that the road is not expected to fail any time soon.

Additionally, Mr Scantlebury says a concrete road will be constructed at the bottom of Wilcox Hill, heading east to the turntable.