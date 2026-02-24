Roundabout in St Patrick’s named in honour of Sir Richard Cheltenham

The roundabout in St Patrick’s, Christ Church has been officially named in honour of statesman and community stalwart Sir Richard Cheltenham.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said the honour recognises his phenomenal contribution to the very community where he was raised and where he remains actively involved.

Speaking at this evening’s renaming ceremony, she noted that an overwhelming number of residents signed a petition supporting the move to honour the attorney-at-law, who currently serves as Chair of the Constitution Reform Committee.

Meanwhile, Sir Richard expressed heartfelt thanks to his family for their selflessness in giving him to the nation. He also spoke of his deep love for the close-knit St Patrick’s community, which he said shaped his values and influenced his life’s work.