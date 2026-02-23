Rouse facing affray and firearm charges

The Barbados Police Service arrested and formally charged Peter MacFarren Rouse, 30 years, of Lot 3D2 Scotts Terrace, Grazettes, St. Michael for the following offences:

● Affray on January 3, 2026

● Unlawful Use of Firearm on January 3, 2026

Rouse appeared before Magistrate Manila Renee in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #2 today, Monday, February 23, 2026. He was not required to plead to the indictable offences and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).

He is scheduled to reappear on Monday, March 23, 2026