Democratic Labour Party candidate for the City of Bridgetown, Dale Rowe, does not believe the BLP administration has been able to tackle the ongoing problem of crime.

Speaking in support of DLP St. Michael West candidate Damien Fanus during a national meeting at President Kennedy Drive, he said the BLP government spent $50 million to fight crime, but argued the money is not being directed to the right areas.

Rowe said the funds would be better spent on the Barbados Youth Service as one form of crime prevention.