Three hundred new jobs will be created in Barbados’ hospitality industry with the opening of the Royalton Vessence Barbados Resort later this year.

The resort is set to fill 300 positions and is currently processing approximately 1,000 applicants for various roles at the West Coast property.

The announcement was made by General Manager of Royalton Vessence Barbados Resort, Carl Beviere, on the first day of a two-day job fair held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre today.

Trevor Thorpe was there.