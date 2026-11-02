Sagicor Cares reaches more than 2,400 Barbadians

More than 2,400 Barbadians have benefited from Sagicor Cares, a community health screening initiative now in its second year.

Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sagicor Life Inc. Barbados, Paul Inniss, says the programme’s final screening for 2026 attracted 230 people, making it the largest single-event turnout for the year.

He says Sagicor Cares aims to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives, not only in Barbados but across the Southern Caribbean.