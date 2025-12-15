The Sandy Lane Charitable Trust is spreading Christmas cheer for those at the Barbados Kidney Association with a donation of $10,000.

Trustee Phillipa Challis says they are happy to provide any help they can.

President of the Barbados Kidney Association, Sadie-Ann Sisnett, says the organisation began working with the Sandy Lane Charitable Trust in 2016.

She adds that the donation will assist with hampers for patients in need, as well as hosting a Christmas Eve breakfast for the first shift of patients who come in for dialysis treatment.