School refurbishment programme gets under way

Thirteen schools have closed their doors early for the summer break, paving the way for the Ministry of Education Transformation to officially begin its extensive school refurbishment programme.

Director of the Education Technical Management Unit, Wayne Baker, says the refurbishments are set to bring greater structural and climate resilience, enhanced health and safety features, improved air quality and airflow for natural cooling, and an overall modernised look that is fit for purpose.

By the official start of the summer break, several other schools will also fall under this major refurbishment programme, bringing the total number of schools to receive structural upgrades to 35.

At Deacons Primary School, Mr Baker says they are replacing the louvres on the eastern block, which in the past still allowed rain to seep through, even when they were closed.

In addition, external maintenance will be carried out at all 13 schools.