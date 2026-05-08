A renowned scientist says a recent outbreak of hantavirus should not be a cause for panic, but rather a call for preparedness.

The advice has come from Director of the Centre for Biosecurity Studies at the University of the West Indies, Dr Kirk Douglas.

He was speaking amid the outbreak of the deadly virus on the cruise ship “MV Hontibus,” which left Argentina a month ago.

To date, the World Health Organisation has confirmed five cases, with another three suspected cases.

Dr Douglas is advising Barbadians to stick to the basics when it comes to avoiding infections.