A section of the ABC Highway, between the Garfield Sobers and Graeme Hall Roundabouts, will be reduced to single lane traffic tonight.

This is to facilitate milling and paving by C.O. Williams Construction Limited, where work will be undertaken between 7 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Motorists are asked to note that southbound traffic will be diverted via Sheraton and rejoin the highway at Kendall Hill.

Meanwhile, northbound traffic will remain on the ABC Highway.

Motorists have been advised to seek alternate routes where possible, and obey signage and directions given by flag personnel.