Self-employed should not rely on ad hoc emergency relief

The self-employed in Barbados should not rely on ad hoc emergency relief.

That contention has come from Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, Colin Jordan, during the launch of the Self-Employed and Secure Community Engagement Programme initiated by the Self-Employed Unit of the National Insurance and Social Security Service.

The programme began in Speightstown, St Peter, and also visited Six Men’s and Mile and a Quarter in the same parish.

Trevor Thorpe reports.