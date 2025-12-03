A Government Senator is raising fresh concerns about granny dumping at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, a familiar headache for health authorities especially at this time of the year.

Minister of Energy and Business, Senator Lisa Cummins, said she is not casting judgment, but struggles to understand how able-bodied relatives can abandon elderly family members at the hospital.

She made the remarks while opening Debate in the Senate on a resolution for Parliament to take note of the 2023–2028 National Policy on Ageing.

Senator Cummins said Government is working to address the problem, including through the construction of a state-of-the-art geriatric hospital at Waterford, St. Michael, with additional facilities being planned.

Minister Cummins also expressed concern that many elderly citizens are being robbed of their jewellery and other belongings.

She said this was why Government was moving to strengthen protections for seniors by updating legislation, improving enforcement, establishing clearer reporting channels, and regulating long-term care services.