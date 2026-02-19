Barbadians are being assured that the country’s most recent General Election was conducted fairly and within the law.

Former Chairman of the Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Ramon Alleyne, says there has been no substantive issue raised that calls into question the integrity of the electoral process.

He explained that under Barbados’ legislation, the Electoral and Boundaries Commission is comprised of appointees of both the Prime Minister and the Opposition, a structure that has always existed.

Alleyne was speaking after being sworn in as a Government Senator today.

He says there are issues that need to be addressed, but he is comfortable that all went well for the General Elections.