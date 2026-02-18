Senator Chris Sinckler stepped into his new role today as Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

He was greeted by staff as he arrived at the Culloden Road, St. Michael’s office this morning, officially marking his first day on the job.

In brief remarks, he thanked Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley for the confidence placed in him. The Minister acknowledged that he has his work cut out for him, coming at a time of global uncertainty and shifting geopolitical tensions.

He said strengthening Barbados’ bilateral and diplomatic relationships will be a priority.

The former Finance Minister under a Democratic Labour Party administration previously served as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and International Business in 2008.

And now he’s back at the helm. His first order of business is to reacquaint himself with the officers.