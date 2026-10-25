Senator Trim looks forward to new role in diaspora affairs

Senator Roshanna Trim says she is humbled by the confidence the Prime Minister has placed in her and is excited to take on her new role.

During the annual conference, the Prime Minister announced that the Government Senator would be heading to the United Kingdom to undertake duties on behalf of Barbados in the area of diaspora affairs.

Noting that the Government is demonstrating that young people should be involved at every level of development, Ms Trim says she looks forward to strengthening connections with the diaspora.

Ms Trim says she is willing to listen to and fully engage with Barbadians across the United Kingdom and in other territories to understand what they have to offer Barbados.

She says her approach is simple.