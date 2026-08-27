More than 70 senior citizens have successfully become comfortable using the Central Bank of Barbados’ national instant payment system, BimPay.

This is the result of a four-day training programme, an initiative delivered in partnership between the Barbados Association of Retired Persons and the Bank.

The training sessions were part of BARP’s broader digital literacy initiative, which seeks to improve the technological proficiency of its members.

The sessions were designed to equip seniors with the necessary skills and confidence to navigate BimPay effectively, enabling them to conduct instant payments and manage their finances digitally with ease.

According to BARP, overall, the programme reflects a commitment to fostering financial inclusion and digital empowerment among seniors, ensuring they remain connected and capable in the evolving financial landscape.