The Barbados Police Service has announced the appointment of seven officers to the rank of Senior Superintendent, effective 1 November 2026.

The officers are Commandant of the Regional Police Training Centre Roderic Walcott, along with Mark White, Dwayne Cumberbatch, Paul Lynch, Lesteal Woodroffe, Winston Holder and Derrick Bobb.

Commissioner of Police Sonia Boyce presented the officers with their letters of appointment during a brief ceremony held this morning at Police Headquarters.

The appointments take effect as the Barbados Police Service continues to strengthen its leadership structure and recognise the service and experience of its officers.