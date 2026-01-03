President of Cricket West Indies, Dr. Kishore Shallow, says improvement in the performances of the regional teams is not optional—it is imperative.

In his New Year message, Dr. Shallow stressed that CWI is committed to strengthening the structures, supporting the players, and fostering a renewed culture of accountability, resilience, and winning intent.

Meanwhile, off the field, the CWI leader noted that the challenging financial period that existed in 2025 will still be present in 2026, and the hard choices made to survive those hardships have been taken in the long-term interest of West Indies cricket and its sustainability.

Dr Shallow concluded his message with the belief that as CWI moves forward with renewed resolve, determined effort, and confidence, better days lie ahead.