The Barbados Police Service Criminal Investigations Department (District “A”) and District “D” Police Station have arrested and formally charged 29-year-old Shawn Renaldo Hall, of no fixed place of abode.

Hall was the subject of a “Person of Interest” bulletin issued on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

He has been charged with burglary by the District “A” Criminal Investigations Department, in connection with an incident on July 12, 2026.

He was also charged with theft by District “D” Police, in connection with an incident on July 30, 2026.

Hall appeared before Magistrate Deborah Beckles in the District “D” Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 10, 2026.

He was not required to enter a plea to the District “A” matter but pleaded not guilty to the District “D” charge.

Hall was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds and is scheduled to reappear in the District “D” Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 7, 2026.

The District “A” matter was transferred to the District “A” Criminal Court, where it is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.