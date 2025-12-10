Show off your Christmas Tree on CBC NewsNight to win prizes

This holiday season, CBC News Night wants to showcase your festive spirit.

So we’re inviting you to send your best photo or video of your Christmas tree to Christmas@cbc.bb.

We’ll feature your submissions on News Night and on our CBC website for the audience to vote.

To vote, all anyone has to do is visit our website www.cbc.bb and click on the Christmas Joy link.

The photo or video with the most votes wins a gift basket from Western Wholesalers and, of course, bragging rights about having the best-decorated Christmas tree.

The final day for submissions is December 26, and the winner will be announced on the 28th.

Get your photos and videos in early to maximise your opportunity to win.