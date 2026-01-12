Significant flu outbreak intensifying pressure at A&E Department

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department (A&E) is battling what officials describe as one of the most significant flu outbreaks in recent history.

As a result, the Department remains under intense pressure, with no ease in the surge of patients seeking care.

Communications Specialist at the QEH Shane Sealy, says in addition to the major influenza outbreak, doctors and nurses have to deal with a steady flow of trauma cases, and post-holiday complications linked to non-communicable diseases.

Compounding the challenge is that some staff have also been affected by the flu and are out sick.

Despite the hospital’s efforts, the situation has resulted in longer waits in the accident and emergency department.

Mr Sealy says life-threatening and critical conditions will continue to receive immediate care, in line with the aed’s triage system.

Patients with less urgent conditions should expect longer delays.

The QEHis urging anyone unsure about whether they should attend A&E to contact the patient advice and liaison service at 536-4800. That service is available via regular phone calls or WhatsApp.