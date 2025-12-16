Significant investment, time and resources needed to fight crime

Achieving meaningful success in the fight against crime is not something that happens overnight.

That is according to Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Dale Marshall.

He says sustained progress requires significant investment, time and resources.

Mr Marshall made the comments while responding to questions from the media during a senior citizens’ Christmas luncheon for his constituents at the Grantley Adams Memorial School yesterday.

Despite ongoing challenges, the Attorney General noted that the justice system has been responsive and emphasised that the current administration has much to be proud of in its efforts to address crime.

The Attorney General says the criminal justice system has undergone a significant transformation and is now more responsive.

However, he also acknowledged that concerns persist regarding spikes in crime.