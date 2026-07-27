The Barbados Postal Service has advised that tickets for the funeral service of The Right Excellent Sir Garfield St. Aubyn Sobers, OCC, National Hero of Barbados, are now available for collection at the following post offices:

General Post Office, Bridgetown

St. James Post Office

St. Andrew Post Office

Members of the public are also reminded that condolence books are available for signing at each of these locations.

The Barbados Postal Service has extended its sincere condolences to the family, friends and the many admirers of Sir Garfield Sobers, whose extraordinary contributions to Barbados and the world of cricket will be remembered for generations.