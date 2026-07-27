The Right Excellent Sir Garfield St. Aubyn Sobers, National Hero of Barbados, is lying in state at Parliament Buildings today.

The ceremony unfolding inside the Chamber has been solemn and dignified.

Members of Sir Garfield’s family were the first to pay their respects and were given privacy to do so away from the cameras.

They were followed by President of Barbados, The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force, Brigadier Carlos Lovell, and Commissioner of Police Sonia Boyce also joined the quiet period of reflection.

Members of Parliament, Senators and members of the diplomatic corps representing countries from across the Caribbean and around the world have also been paying their respects.

A steady flow of members of the public was expected throughout the day as Barbadians bid a final farewell to the National Hero.

Members of the local, regional and international media have also gathered to cover the historic occasion.

While part of the viewing was broadcast on TV8, members of the public can continue to watch proceedings via the online livestream.