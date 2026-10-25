Sir Roy Trotman warns BLP members against complacency

Veteran trade unionist Sir Roy Trotman is warning members of the Barbados Labour Party not to become complacent following three successive victories at the polls since 2018.

He gave the advice while delivering the feature address during a service of thanksgiving this morning, on the final day of the party’s 87th annual conference at St. George Secondary School.

Sir Roy says complacency can lead to several challenges, noting that victory places great responsibility on the victor.

He is urging party members not to become so focused on their accomplishments that they develop an attitude of arrogance, warning that this could lead to a breakdown in the relationship with the electorate.