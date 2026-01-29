Six Men’s residents steps closer to land ownership
Government has made a major move to start issuing St. Men’s, St Peter residents with offer letters to purchase the properties they have been living on for centuries.
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says the residents have been waiting on this moment for many years.
This, as the Prime Minister revealed at a Barbados Labour Party public meeting in Speightstown, major hotel projects will be bringing significant benefits to residents in St Peter and other northern parishes.