The development of Six Roads, St. Philip, continues to be a major part of the Government’s agenda.

Referring to several building projects completed in the popular rural community in recent years, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said Six Roads now looks completely different compared to what it did eight years ago.

She made the comments while addressing the launch and opening of the first client centre for the new Social Empowerment Agency at Six Roads.

Prime Minister Mottley noted that the growing confidence of the population is reflected in the level of investment being made towards the expansion of the town.