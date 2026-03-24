SJPI promoting revival of boat building industry

The Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology is stepping up efforts to revive boat building in Barbados, targeting a new generation of craftsmen.

The institute hosted a hands-on boat building symposium, bringing together students, fisherfolk, and experienced builders to sharpen skills and share knowledge.

Principal Ian Drakes says the initiative is aimed at sparking interest among young people, especially with plans to introduce a new boat building resilience major in the near future.

He says early feedback is promising, with participants showing strong interest in further training in the craft.