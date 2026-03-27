Slight decline in crime, but troubling shift in violent offences
Barbados recorded a slight decline in overall crime in 2025, but behind those numbers lies a troubling shift: more violence, more guns, and younger offenders.
With this statistic from the Criminal Justice Research and Planning Unit’s recent strategic meeting titled “A Review of Crime in Barbados for 2025.”, stakeholders are now confronting what many are calling a national turning point.
We get more in this report from Deanzer Roberts.