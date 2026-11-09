Smart Solutions highlights importance of risk mitigation for businesses
Director of Public Sector Sales at Smart Solutions International, André Aberdeen, says that in a business landscape characterised by ageing systems, the company’s focus is on risk mitigation.
He says the company helps businesses make a smooth transition to modern technologies, particularly cloud-based systems.
Mr Aberdeen was speaking at the recent Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados conference, held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.