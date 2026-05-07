Spain looking to strengthen cultural ties with Barbados

Spanish officials in Barbados are seeking to expand their culture within the country, particularly among younger people.

Non-Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Barbados, Her Excellency María Cristina Pérez Gutiérrez, says they want to further strengthen relations by facilitating exchanges with students studying Spanish.

She was speaking ahead of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Spain and Barbados on May 9.

However, celebrations begin at 6:30 this evening at the Barbados Museum and Historical Society with the screening of “Marshals,” an acclaimed Spanish film which tells the story of Spain and its journey over time.