Specialist calls for organ donor legislation

According to leading specialist in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s transplant programme, Dr Margaret O’Shea, the number of new patients requiring dialysis at the hospital is six per month.

She says the QEH is struggling to effectively treat the majority of patients, with each requiring three treatments per week but only receiving two.

Dr O’Shea says this is why legislative changes are needed to allow for an organ donor programme and the transplantation of donor kidneys.

Speaking at a panel discussion and cocktail reception hosted by the Barbados Kidney Association under the theme, “Strengthening Cross-Sectoral Partnerships for Kidney Health”, the specialist noted that the ideal situation would be for the QEH to facilitate at least one transplant per month.

Dr O’Shea adds that patients with end-stage renal failure could benefit from a deceased donor programme.