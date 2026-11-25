Celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of Springer Memorial Secondary School and the fifth anniversary of Barbados’ Independence have officially begun.

Principal Sonia Goodridge noted that the festivities started yesterday and emphasised that they were a collaborative effort with St Giles Primary School.

Goodridge expressed satisfaction with the events so far, stating that the celebrations were progressing well and fostering a spirit of unity among the schools involved.

The principal told CBC News that the initiative also aims to generate greater interest in the Cadet Movement within the school community, while encouraging students to develop leadership and teamwork skills through the programme, which is expected to become an annual affair.