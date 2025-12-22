St Ann’s Fort Lawns to Host Annual BDF Zouave Christmas

On December 26th, the lawns behind the Officers’ Mess at St Ann’s Fort will be transformed into a picturesque setting for the annual Barbados Defence Force Zouave Christmas.

Principal Director of Music, Major Alfred Taylor, urges all Barbadians to attend as they wind down following the hustle and bustle of the season.

This forms part of the soldiers’ give-back initiative to thank all those who supported them throughout the year.

And a number of awards to various band men and women will be handed out on the evening.

https://youtu.be/6_Q7j_5-EU0