In recognition of the Season of Emancipation, the St. Barnabas Church will be integrating the music of reggae icon Bob Marley into one of its services.

The Bob Marley Emancipation Mass, scheduled for July 26, will highlight themes of liberation, love and unity heavily emphasised in Marley’s songs.

The inaugural service at the Anglican church will feature several popular songs, including One Love, Could You Be Loved, and Three Little Birds.

Priest in charge of St. Barnabas, the Reverend Canon Dr. Monrelle Williams, explains the rationale behind the event at a news briefing at the church today.

He stresses that the initiative is not a concert.