Celebrations were in full swing at St Gabriel’s Primary School as students marked the release of the examination results.

The school claimed the lion’s share of top performers, with four of this year’s top students hailing from the St Michael institution.

They are Xiomara Lascaris, Benjamin Luciene, Adelaide Sikkens and Shiloh Brewster.

Top girl Xiomara Lascaris scored a total of 244.60 and earned a Grade B in Composition.

She says she feels accomplished, having worked hard to earn her results, and expressed gratitude to all who helped her achieve her goal.

Her mother, Witney Lascaris, says she is very proud of her performance.

Meanwhile, top boy Benjamin Luciene, who scored 245.13 and earned a Grade B in Composition, will be joining his older brother at Harrison College in September.

His father, Maxime Luciene, says he and his wife, Whitney, were confident Benjamin would perform well in the examination.