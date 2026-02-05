A St. John community is in mourning tonight.

Residents of Welch Village are grappling with the shocking death of one of their own.

Robert Pollard, one of ten siblings, was found dead inside his home in the area this morning.

His sister, Cesera, said she last saw him two Sundays ago when he visited her home.

Another brother, Gregory Pollard, who spoke off camera, said he became concerned after learning that his brother had not been seen for several days.

He went to the house this morning, where he made the disturbing discovery.

Cesera said she is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of her brother.