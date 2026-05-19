St Joseph launches community empowerment initiatives

The St Joseph Parish Independence Committee has launched three initiatives aimed at enhancing the lives of constituents.

They are the “Soothing Souls Care of the Elderly” course, the “St Joseph Rising: From Soil to Soul” initiative, and an empowerment series being conducted in collaboration with the “Scar Not Shattered” charity and the Lux Gem Organisation.

All three programmes fall under the St Joseph Rising Project.

Chairman of the St Joseph Parish Independence Committee and facilitator of the empowerment series, Reco Bradshaw, says all three programmes are fully subscribed, in some cases within minutes.

He spoke specifically about the empowerment series during the project’s official launch at the Grantley Adams Memorial School.

Mr Bradshaw said the programme will focus on topics such as creating a powerful personal brand, discovering one’s passion, time management and multitasking skills, as well as a “Who Am I” vision board series.