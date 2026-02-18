St Mary’s Primary closed after nearby shooting incident
Parents and guardians of students who attend St. Mary’s Primary School are reminded that the school was closed at noon today.
The Ministry of Educational Transformation took the decision following a tragic shooting incident near the school.
The school currently houses St. Mary’s Primary and a section of the Wesley Hall School.
The Ministry has mobilised counsellors to offer further support for students and staff where it is needed.
School will reopen on February 23rd.