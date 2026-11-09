St Michael man charged with cocaine offences

The Barbados Police Service’s Narcotics Unit has arrested and formally charged 37-year-old John Goddard Wood, of 7E Rosemont, Deacons Road, St Michael, with four drug-related offences.

The charges are connected to an incident on November 6, 2026, and include importation of cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking cocaine and intent to supply cocaine.

The suspected cocaine has a weight of 1.60 kilogrammes and an estimated street value of BDS $80,000.

Wood is scheduled to appear in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, November 9, 2026.