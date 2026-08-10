The St Thomas Parish Independence Committee unveiled a sign in Arch Hall in honour of Dr Keith E. Baird on Sunday.

Dr Baird, who was born in the community but later migrated to the United States, was instrumental in advocating for the use of the term “African American” instead of “Negro”, arguing that the latter was used to describe enslaved people.

Speaking at an unveiling ceremony, Chairperson of the committee Petra Ramsay-Rollock explained the rationale behind the initiative.

Tyrell Giles, Personal Assistant to Minister of Home Affairs and Information Gregory Nicholls, highlighted the lessons that could be learned from Dr Baird’s impact.