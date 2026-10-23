Stade’s West Indies Rum Distillery officially opens Kendal Farm

A major investment in Barbados’ future was unveiled today as Stade’s West Indies Rum Distillery officially opened Kendal Farm in St John.

The new facility brings together agriculture, research and rum ageing, creating opportunities for local farmers, agricultural workers and industry partners while strengthening the island’s rum sector. The project will expand Barbados’ rum ageing capacity to 60,000 casks and forms part of a broader long-term investment in local expertise, infrastructure and job creation as the industry works towards a billion-dollar economic target.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security Dr Shantal Munro-Knight said the ministry, along with Export Barbados, would open a world-class export pack house in the coming weeks.

She said it would provide opportunities for Barbadians to export.

She said they intended to continue that investment as they focused on value-added products.