Sugar production in Barbados has been on the decline, but a clear strategic direction and improved management practices could help put the industry back on track.

This is according to Research Director at the West Indies Central Sugarcane Breeding Station Incorporated, Andrew Stoute.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a joint Germplasm, Breeding and Molecular Biology Workshop held this morning, which focused on the state of the sugar industries in the Caribbean.

Mr Stoute says Barbados must make critical decisions about the future of the industry.

He says the country must focus on products that can generate sufficient value to make sugarcane cultivation profitable for farmers.

The workshop, which continues at the Accra Beach Resort until November 13, aims to increase research and improve the varieties of sugarcane available locally.

Mr Stoute also stresses the importance of sound management practices if the local industry is to remain viable.