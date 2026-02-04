Stuart pledges transparency & water arrears write-off if elected

Political leader of the New National Party and member of the People’s Coalition for Progress, Kemar Stuart, is promising full transparency if the coalition is elected.

This includes ensuring government contracts are publicly available.

Mr Stuart, whose NNP is a member of the People’s Coalition for Progress, outlined the coalition’s plan to keep citizens informed.

He also spoke about plans for a people-centred system of governance.

The coalition is also proposing the write-off of approximately sixty-five million dollars in water arrears owed by households.

Mr. Stuart says the coalition, which also includes the United Progressive Party and the Conservative Barbados Leadership Party, will present a 10-point manifesto to voters.