Students gain corporate exposure through internship initiative

Students at a rural secondary school are getting the opportunity to experience life in the corporate world.

Payce Digital is offering two students from The Alleyne School the chance to intern at its offices during the Christmas break.

The company has launched the Alleyne School Graduands’ Challenge 2026, where students interested in the internship must submit cover letters along with their curriculum vitae by May 31.

Chetwyn Greenidge, Credit Manager at Payce Digital and a former Alleyne student who conceptualised the project, is encouraging fifth- and sixth-form students to participate.

Mr Greenidge is also advising students not to use artificial intelligence to write their cover letters.