Students not allowed to wear make-up under Grooming Policy

Nowhere in the national grooming policy does it state that students are allowed to wear makeup to school.

This reminder from Chief Education Officer, Dr. Ramona Archer-Bradshaw.

According to Dr. Archer-Bradshaw, the National Grooming Policy 2023 sets out clear and consistent standards of dress and personal presentation for all students across public and private schools in Barbados.

She says the rules of the policy, which speak to students being neat and tidy, and the roles and responsibilities of principals and teachers in this effort, are very clear.

And to ensure there is no misunderstanding about the rules, Dr. Archer-Bradshaw says the Ministry of Education Transformation has to ensure the public is fully apprised of the contents of the grooming policy.

She spoke to members of the media about the matter on the sidelines of the Vibes training session for guidance counsellors at secondary schools, as well as officers from the Student Support Services within the Ministry of Education Transformation.

Dr. Archer-Bradshaw says the Ministry of Education will soon be introducing the new revised School Code of Conduct.

She says the draft has already been shared with principals and will soon be revealed to other stakeholders.

According to Dr. Archer-Bradshaw, the difference in the revised conduct is that it would focus on the roles and responsibilities of all partners in education.